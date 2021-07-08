Doris Allen
Doris Allen, of Pima, entered eternal rest Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her residence. She was 94.
Funeral will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 9 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center. Burial will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
Viewing Friday, July 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m., at the Pima Stake Center. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.