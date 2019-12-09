Doris Crockett Montierth, 87, of Safford, entered into eternal life early Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Legacy Retirement Residence in Mesa.

Funeral services for Doris will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center by Bishop Craig O'Donnal, of the Safford Fifth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center Relief Society Room.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Doris Montierth, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 13
Family will receive friends
Friday, December 13, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Vining Funeral Home
1940 South 20th Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Family will receive friends begins.
Dec 14
Family will receive friends
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM-10:45AM
Safford Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
501 West Catalina Drive
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Family will receive friends begins.
Dec 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
11:00AM
Safford Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
501 West Catalina Drive
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 14
Concluding Services
Saturday, December 14, 2019
12:00PM
Safford Union Cemetery
574 West Discovery Park Boulevard
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Concluding Services begins.

Tags

Load comments