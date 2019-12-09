Doris Crockett Montierth, 87, of Safford, entered into eternal life early Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Legacy Retirement Residence in Mesa.
Funeral services for Doris will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center by Bishop Craig O'Donnal, of the Safford Fifth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
