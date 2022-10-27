Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton, lifetime resident of the Gila Valley passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 92.
Dorothy was born Aug. 3 1930, in Bridger, Mont., to Journal Vaughn Palmer and Grace Etta Stevens Palmer. Dorothy had two sisters and three brothers. She attended school in Pima, Ariz., and married Norace Whitecotton July 24, 1946, and moved to Thatcher, Ariz., where Dorothy and Norace raised two girls and two boys.
Dorothy worked as a cashier in Safeway Safford Food Center, and AJ Bayless and retired from Bayless in 1989. After retiring, Dorothy and Norace spent some of their time traveling the Southwest with the Old Time Fiddlers group. Norace played the fiddle and Dorothy sang along and would do her special yodeling.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After Norace passed away, Dorothy enjoyed time attending the Gila Valley Temple.
Dorothy is survived by her son Bob (Dianne), of Tampa, Fla.; her daughter Peggy Anderson, of Chandler, Ariz., and her son Michael, of Thatcher, who spent over five years assisting with his mother's care. She and Norace had 19 grandchildren 28 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Journal and Grace Palmer; her husband, Norace; and her daughter Carolyn. The couple were married for 63 years at the time of Norace's passing.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Thatcher Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Bishop Rhett Dodge, of the Thatcher First Ward. There are no other services or viewings scheduled.
Arrangements made through McDougal's Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main St., Safford, AZ 85546, (928) 428-1740, www.Caldwell funeral chapel.com
