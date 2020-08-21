Dorothy Jean Rogers of Safford passed away on August 18, 2020, at her home with family at her side at the age of 86. She was born on August 18, 1934, in Clayton, New Mexico to parents Melvin Kincheloe & Hazel Arrington Kincheloe.
Dorothy married Ruel Rogers, Sr. on October 31, 1951, in Lordsburg, New Mexico. The couple was blessed with five children; Debra, Diana, Kathy, Randall, and Ruel.
Dorothy enjoyed decorating, sewing, and gardening. She was most proud of being the wife of a career military man, her husband Ruel A. Rogers, Sr., who spent 21 years serving in the United States Army. He fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was the true love of her life. Dorothy also cherished the births of each of her children and felt blessed to be able to raise and enjoy them throughout her life. Three words that sum up Dorothy's life would be the love of family!
She is survived by her children Debbie (Frank) Rios, Diana (Sam) Blair, Kathy (Rick) Valenzuela, and Ruel (Debbie) Rogers, 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and her pets Angel & Coco.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ruel Rogers, Sr., and her son Randall Rogers and by her parents, Melvin & Hazel Kincheloe.
A memorial graveside service for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.