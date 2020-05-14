Douglas Craig Moreno
Douglas Craig Moreno, of Safford, entered into rest Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his residence with his wife, Buffy, at his side. Doug was 52.
Funeral Services for Doug will be conducted at the Safford Cemetery (Lot 142) on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Live streaming of the funeral will be available through Vining Funeral Home’s Facebook page with Facebook Live at 11 a.m. There will be a private family viewing (invitation only) before the funeral.
