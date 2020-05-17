Douglas Craig Moreno
Douglas Craig Moreno, also known as Doug or Mr. Moreno, entered into rest peacefully at the age of 52 after a three and a half year battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Reiken, and father, Gene Moreno.
Doug was born in Portland, Oregon. He grew up in Pow Wei, California (and Portland, Oregon) and later moved to Bullhead City during his high school years earning a GED and settling into life. Working with the youth group at Riviera Baptist Church was a great joy, allowing him to use his natural born teaching skills, skit writing, and comedian attributes. He also led Evangelism Explosion and Way of the Master classes for adults. His unwavering love and faith in Jesus Christ was shared with many individuals during his lifetime.
Doug’s early career included working for the gaming industry in Laughlin, Nevada as a Bell Hop and parking cars in valet. He also owned a Christian bookstore called The Mustard Seed. Later, he earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Elementary Education from Northern Arizona University. He taught for the Bullhead City School District up until his diagnosis of cancer in 2017. Teaching the students was his passion, taking tremendous pride and joy in watching the students learn and develop into young adults. A lot of students remember him as their “favorite teacher” because he made learning fun and had a good sense of humor.
Doug met his wife, Buffy, in Bullhead City on a blind date. Five months after that first date they were married and off to Scotland for a year long adventure. Doug accompanied Buffy on a Fulbright Teacher Exchange. August of 2015, they were blessed to adopt three beautiful girls, Daniella, Gabriella and Alejandra. A couple of years later, their family was blessed with another surprise, Evelyn. With their family complete, they moved back to Buffy’s hometown of Safford, Arizona.
Doug enjoyed many different adventures in his lifetime. Traveling, reading, golfing, snowboarding, drawing, spending time with his family, and grooming his beloved beard are just a few. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Buffy, four daughters: Daniella (Dani), Gabriella (Gabby), Alejandra (Alli), and Evelyn, brothers: Marty Moreno (Noel) of Sandy, Utah and Pat Hobbs of Portland, Oregon and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services were held at Safford Cemetery (Lot 142) on Friday, May 15, 2020. There was a private family viewing before the service. Doug will be dearly missed by his wife, children, family, and everyone who knew him.