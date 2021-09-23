Douglas E. Brauer, of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Haven of Safford. He was 69.

Services for Doug are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Brauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments