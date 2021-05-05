Dr. Hugh Newell Weech, DVM, passed away at his home in Poway, CA on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was 82 years old.
In 1967, “Doc” Weech opened the first dedicated Veterinary Clinic in Poway, CA. Doc Weech treated large animals throughout San Diego County and his Design Award-Winning Small Animal Clinic on Poway Rd is where generations brought their pets for care.
Hugh was born in Mesa, Arizona, on Nov. 20, 1938. He was raised on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation where his parents Hyrum and Christine owned Weechs’ Trading Post. In high school Hugh was sophomore vice-president, junior class president, and student body president his senior year. In his teenage years, he competed on the Junior Rodeo Circuit and during the summers, he was a "working cowboy" on two separate large ranches.
While an undergraduate, Dr. Weech was a member of the University of Arizona Rodeo Team. In 1960, he was Collegiate National Calf Roping Champion. While in Tucson, Hugh married his high school sweetheart Patty Ann Sanders, going on to graduate in 1964 from veterinary school at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins.
Dr. Weech is preceded in death by his parents Hyrum Newell and Christine Gilliland Weech; his sisters Carol James, Loretta Weech and brother Richard “Ricky” Weech. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patty Ann Sanders Weech and Children: Tammie Weech, Huntington Beach, CA; Bryan Weech, Castle Rock, CO; Chrisanna Johnson, Oceanside, CA; LeAnn Baier; Henderson, NV; Lee Weech, South Jordan, UT; Emilee Layne, El Segundo, CA; Tricia Layne, Murrieta, CA; and 16 grandchildren who loved him deeply. He is also survived by Sister Janis Willis, Chandler, AZ; Brother Lance Weech, Safford, AZ; and Sister Linda Blackburn, Clearwater, KS.
Funeral Services, Saturday, May 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center: 341 W. 450 S.Pima, AZ. Public Visitation 3 p.m.; Service 4 p.m., Burial 5:15 p.m. at Pima City Cemetery.