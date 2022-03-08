Dr. Thomas W. Jensen, also known as "Doc", passed away at the age of 94 at Banner UMC on March 6, 2022.
Tom was born on February 12, 1928, in Watertown, South Dakota, and graduated from Watertown High School. He served in the U.S. Navy then enrolled in the University of South Dakota and graduated Cum Laude with his Bachelors of Science in Medicine. He finished his medical school at the University of Nebraska and received his M.D.
"Doc", as he was known by many, practiced in Safford, Arizona for over 35 years as a family doctor. He was the past president of the Arizona Academy of Family Physicians, served on the Safford City Council, was active in the Chamber of Commerce, as well as a member of the American Legion, and was a member of the building committee for the St. Rose of Lima Church. Professionally Tom was an associate faculty member of the University of Arizona College of Medicine as well as the University of Utah College of Medicine; a member of the Arizona Joint Board on Regulation of Physicians Assistants, and past district director of Arizona Medical Association; Chief of Staff at the Safford Inn Hospital.
In his spare time, Tom was a licensed pilot with an instrument rating and had many hobbies including traveling, fishing, golfing, silversmithing, and woodworking. He was an extraordinary doctor, husband, father, friend, and mentor bringing smiles everywhere he went.
He is survived by his loving wife Antonia "Toni" O. Jensen, his children; Sarah Jensen, Maren Jensen, Luke (Lisa) Jensen, Anne (Doug) Hastie, and Dan Surber, his grandchildren; Taylor, Erika, Kyle, Alexa, Allison, Rachel, and Marissa, and great-grandchildren; Eli, Emry, Everette, and Mateo.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents Thomas & Edith Jensen, and his sister Dorothy and his son Mark.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Vincent de Paul.
Satis bibisti, satis ludisti, tempes est abire. - - The drinking is over, the playing is over, it's time to leave.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday Evening, March 10, 2022, from 5:00 until 6:30, p.m. with the Recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 11th at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church followed by the interment in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 9289-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.