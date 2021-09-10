Earnest (Ernie) P. Maldonado, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the young age of 62. He was born on Nov. 4, 1958, to Lydia and Alfredo M. Maldonado in Morenci, Arizona.
Ernie was a hard worker, who in his younger years, loved his last job of being a hotshot for Overgaard, AZ Apache Sitgreaves. He was an avid NASCAR fan. # 3, Dale Earnhardt was his favorite driver. Both he and his wife Rhea enjoyed following NASCAR. Ernie liked camping, fishing, movies (lots of Harry Potter LOL), music, and dogs. Always wanted another puppy.
No matter what he was dealing with in life, Ernie was always kind and cheerful, was quick with a smile and a laugh. Ernie was especially the happiest when he was sharing time with his son, nieces, and nephews. He made all of his family and friends feel valued and appreciated. He liked to call all the girls sweetheart; we loved that, yet we knew he missed his real sweetheart, Rhea.
Ernie endured loss, injury, and pain but he always found a smile for us. He was a spirit full of love.
Ernie was preceded in death by his wife Rhea, our sister Ida M. Aguilar and our dad Alfredo M. Maldonado.
He is survived by our mom Lydia Maldonado, son Ian Arrellin, brothers Alfredo L. Maldonado (Patricia), Frank P. Maldonado (Aurelia), sisters Berlinda R. Remo (Tony), Lydia J. Garcia (Frank) and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 4 p.m., and funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 East Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546. Interment will take place at a later date.
