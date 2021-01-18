Ed Micetich, formerly of the Solomon and Safford area, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 11, 2021 in Buckeye, Arizona. He was born Sept. 9, 1930 in Numa, Iowa.
His sons, Rodney Micetich and Randy (Lynn) Micetich, will miss him very much. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Micetich, Morgan Micetich, Stephanie (Raul) Maza and Amanda (Lance) Taylor and great-grandchildren Raul Miguel, Brandon, Cayden, Hailey, Riley and Tyler.
His services and burial are pending in Numa, Iowa.
He was a loving father and granddad.