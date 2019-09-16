Eddie Lee Morris
Eddie Lee Morris, 71, and formerly of the Gila Valley, entered into rest Monday morning Sept. 2, 2019, at his residence in Tucson, with his loving wife at his side.
Eddie is survived by: his wife of 53 years, Kay Morris; his sons, Eddie Leroy Morris and Ronnie Morris (Kristy); his daughter, Shellye De Leon (Frank); 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Vickie Flowers.
Eddie is preceded in death by: his parents, Edward and Aleta Morris; his sisters, Louise Pfleeger and Betty Mayhew; and a brother, Donald Morris.
A celebration of Eddie’s life will be conducted Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the First Southern Baptist Church in Thatcher.
The family suggests donations in Eddie’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, 360 E. Coronado Rd., No. 180, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
