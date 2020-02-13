Eddie Mortensen
Eddie Mortensen passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 61. He was born Aug. 14,1958, in Morenci to Alvin and Darlene Iona Mortensen. He was the second of four children: brothers, Wayne and Randy, both of Duncan; and a sister, Rhonda Mortensen, of Safford.
Eddie is survived by: his mother, Darlene Iona Mortensen; wife, Starlynn McLain Mortensen; daughters, Angela (Tony) Murillo, Vanessa (Jennifer) Mortensen-Padilla and Kimberley (Burton) Curtis; his son, Alvin; and 10 grandchildren, Alyssa, Amariah, Gracie, Elias, Briseis, Alice, Rey, Landon, Kendall and Naomi, all of whom he loved and cherished.
Eddie was preceded in death by: his father, Alvin Mortensen; and granddaughter, Quinn Curtis.
Funeral services for Eddie will be conducted Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duncan Stake Center, 105 Fairgrounds Rd., by Jesse Baker.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from noon until 12:45 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duncan Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Graveside ceremony and veterans farewell will be conducted Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 Larson Rd., Lakeside.
Eddie will be greatly missed by family and those who knew him. Eddie had a great love for his family and his Father in Heaven.
