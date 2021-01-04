Edelmire “Ida” Talavera Sainz, 80, passed away peacefully in Safford, Arizona on Dec. 22, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was born April 10, 1940 in Solomon, Arizona to Belen (Antillon) and Feliciano Talavera. She married her best friend and the love of her life, Frederick Sainz, on Dec. 13, 1959. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Ida and Fred have two children: Lynda Cartmell and Randall Sainz.
Ida loved everyone she met and welcomed everyone into her home as if they were family. Ida cherished her loved ones, and her grandkids were the lights of her life. Ida was always quilting, knitting, and sewing items for those she loved. Ida was a devout Catholic and an active member of The Catholic Daughters, Beneficio Priopo, and American Legion Auxiliary.
Ida was a proud military wife and lived all over the United States, including four years in Hawaii. In addition to spending time with family, Ida loved to travel. She went on several cruises and trips to Mexico with her sister and daughter. Additionally, she enjoyed her yearly trip to Las Vegas for her husband’s birthday with her oldest grandson, Jonathan, and his wife.
Ida is survived by: her husband, Frederick Sainz; a daughter, Lynda Cartmell, and son, Randall Sainz, of Safford and Solomon; her grandkids, Jonathan Hernandez, Jolene Hall, Jennifer Ratliff, Joel Ratliff, Julia Ratliff, Danny Sainz, Nina Muns, Devin Sainz, Bethany Sainz, and Dylan Sainz; plus eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ida will be celebrated Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A Rosary and Prayers will be offered Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home led by Judy Warren.
The family will receive friends Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Those who would like to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/viningfuneral, Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. (MST)
The family suggests and encourages donations may be made to Ida’s favorite charity, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Safford, 221 East Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.