Edmundo Cano, of Duncan, entered into rest Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was 77.
A Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's in Duncan by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.
A Rosary will be prayed Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 9 a.m., at St. Mary's in Duncan.
A viewing Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., also at St. Mary's in Duncan.
