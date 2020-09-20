Edna Charlene Harris, of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020, with her loving daughter, Ruby, by her side. Charlene was 73.
Charlene was well known throughout the community as a helpful and devoted friend to many. She was also a loving grandmother and sister. Above all, Charlene took pride in her role as a nurturing mother to her five surviving children; Larry William Hess, Gary Don Hess, Nicole Ruby Stalder, William Amos Hess and Amelia Dawn Hess.
Charlene was preceded in death by: her son, Brian Scott Pickens; cherished brother, Daryl Keith Melton; and loving husband of 25 years, Bobby Lynn Harris; also her mother, Ruby Sherman Melton Pickens; and her father, Dewey Thomas Melton; and loving step-father, Don Pickens. Charlene was followed into rest 24 hours later by her sister and lifelong partner in crime, Pauline Roman.
Those left behind include; her brothers, Dewey Thomas Melton and Don Fredrick Pickens; and sister, Elizabeth Ann Davis; her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many cousins friends and tribal members.
She will be greatly missed and impossible to replace. Her children invite you celebrate her life and memory.
Those who would like to pay their respects to Charlene prior to her celebration may do so Thursday evening, September 24, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday morning, September 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Charlene will be conducted Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley," by Bishop Mike Fox of the Safford 7th Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.