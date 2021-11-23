Edward Montierth passed away on Nov. 16, 2021, in Franklin AZ. He was born on Feb. 19, 1936 in Central, AZ to Alonzo and Leora Montierth.
Eddy graduated from Safford High School, Class of 1954. He married Shirley Mosley Montierth on Dec. 31, 1974 in Safford. He worked at Phelps Dodge Mining company as an electrician. He loved ranching, gardening, serving others, temple work, and had a wealth of knowledge of most of the valley's genealogy.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; children, Mark Montierth (Jessica), Sammie Pennington (Kete), Lori Montierth, and Lois Schmidt (William); siblings, Jerald Montierth (Sue), Val Donna Hathaway, Dian Denton (Richard); 17 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Terry Montierth Schreur; and sister, Kay McElhaney.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mt. Graham Chapel.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at the church.
Interment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, ARizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
To send flowers to the family of Edward "Eddy" Montierth, please visit Tribute Store.