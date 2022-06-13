Edwardo A. Jaramillo “Wardo” passed away peacefully at his residence in Clifton, AZ on May 20, 2022. Wardo was the son of Severa & Manuel Jaramillo with siblings Asenscion, Amelia, Jesus, Susanna. Julia, Dolores. Thomas, Manuel, Ramon, Ruben, and Robert. Wardo was born on September 24, 1939 in New Mexico.
He earned his GED from Clifton High School in 1976, and went on to become a Brick Mason. On March 15, 1979, Wardo married Theresa Onate in Clifton, AZ and they were blessed with 7 children; Eddie & Edward Jaramillo, Gerald & Gilbert Gallegos, Cynthia Romero, Catherine Alcarez, and Amanda Romero.
Wardo had a great sense of humor and was always joking. He was known for being a “RNFL”, die hard Oakland Raiders fan. Some of Wardo’s hobbies include fishing, horseback riding, hunting, shooting, gardening, reading, and watching westerns. Most of all Wardo loved spending time with grandkids and his pets Niko, Girlie, Scooby Doo, and Ginger. Wardo was full of life!! He was often heard saying “Close the door!!!
He is survived by his wife Theresa Jaramillo, children, Eddie Jaramillo “Toni”, Gerald Gallegos “Jessica”, Gilbert Gallegos, Cynthia Romero “Cisco”, and Catherine Alcarez “Robert”. He is also survived by his 15 Grandchildren, and 15 Great-Grandchildren, and his siblings Thomas Jaramillo (Norma), Ruben Jaramillo (Alicia), and Robert Jaramillo.
Wardo is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Asenscion, Amelia, Jesus, Susanna, Julia, Dolores, Manuel, and Ramon, and children Edward Jaramillo & Amanda Romero.
Services for Wardo will be held on Saturday June 18, 2022, the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton Arizona, with the Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial Services will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family will gather at Sacred Heart Parish Center following the services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
