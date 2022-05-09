Edwina Gietz, 97, of Safford passed away peacefully on Mother’s Day, May 8 2022. She was born January 1. 1925 to Edward Joseph John and Ruth Curtis John and grew up on their family farm in Glenbar with siblings Jean and Donna. After graduating from High School she married her eternal companion Harold Hank Gietz in the Mesa Arizona Temple on May 26 Of 1942. They had 3 boys Ronald, Dennis and Ross. She considered Ross’s wife Barbara her daughter. She lived her life serving family and friends. She loved to do church work and held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a great cook and enjoyed her many hobbies like ceramics, quilting, crocheting, watercolor and oil painting and sewing. Professionally she worked as a secretary for farmers insurance for many years. But most fun she had on their deep sea fishing trips to Mexico where she proofed to be an accomplished fisherman pooling in quite some “big ones”. In this way a year’s supply of fish was always guaranteed. She loved her many travels later on in life usually with her sister Jean. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Hank, her parents, her sister Jean Morris and son Ross. She will be greatly missed but fondly remembered for her kindness and great humor that spread happiness all around. There will be a grave side service where she will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Safford Cemetery on Wednesday Mai 18. at 10 am.
