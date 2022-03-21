Purchase Access

Elda Lou Allred

Elda Lou Allred, a resident of Thatcher, passed into the eternities Saturday afternoon, March 19, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Elda was 81.

Funeral services for Elda currently pending for Friday, March 25, 2022. Complete dates and times of all services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

