Elias Franklin Baca

Elias Franklin Baca, 77, passed away in Safford, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2023.

Baca was born in Phoenix on June 13, 1945.

A celebration of life for Baca is scheduled for March 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. It will be at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Ramadas 9 and 10, in Glendale.

RSVP to Yvonne at yvonne@the dubegroup.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elias Baca as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.