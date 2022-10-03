Elisa Zepeda Rodriguez

Elisa Zepeda Rodriguez was born in Morenci, Ariz., on Aug. 14, 1931, to Cleofas and Rosa Zepeda and entered into eternal rest on Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 91. Elisa had six siblings: Alfonso, Mary, Julia, Concepcion, Sara and Angel. Elisa graduated from Morenci High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation, she met Rudy Rodriguez, and they were married on April 21, 1951. They eventually fulfilled their dream of having children when they adopted two sons, Gerry and Chris, in the 1960s. They were married for 35 years until the passing of Rudy in 1986.

