Ellen Loraina Stowell Reed, age 81, entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2022. Ellen was born September 17, 1940, at the home in Thatcher, AZ where she was raised. She was the loving daughter of Gordon and Bernice Stowell and the best sister to Karen, Jerry, and Norman. She was a proud mother of 6 children and a grandmother to many.
Ellen spent most of her life in Thatcher and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ellen graduated from Thatcher High School and later in life continued her education at Eastern Arizona College. She worked for many years as a crossing guard, bus driver, and custodian for Thatcher schools. She was an avid cantaloupe farmer who sold cantaloupe to local grocery stores, she also picked jojoba beans and sold them to the local health food store. She also loved her job with the Graham County Arc helping disabled adults learn life skills. She loved camping and spending time outdoors with all of her children and grandchildren. She spent many summers working as a camp host on Mt. Graham and in the White Mountains. She will always be remembered for playing jokes on everyone. Those who were lucky enough to know Ellen will miss her dearly, but she will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Ellen is survived by her sister Karen Stowell Layton, brother Jerry Stowell (Eloise), and brother Norman Stowell (Jane). Ellen has great posterity with her 6 children. Barbie Marble (Rick) blessed her with 5 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Alton Good (Tracy) blessed her with 3 grandsons and 1 great-grandson. Jerry Good (Brenda) blessed her with 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. DiAnn Maxwell (Art) blessed her with 5 granddaughters, 25 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Troy Reed (Ilene) blessed her with 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Cynthia Reed blessed her with 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. for a total of 25 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Ellen is preceded in death by her loving parents, Gordon and Bernice Stowell, her brother Farrel, brother-in-law Kent Layton, and three great-grandchildren; Cassandra Bernice Lemons, Alexander Maxwell Jones, and Julianna Janet Mcnutt.
A Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday, March 11, 2022, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, with a Visitation one hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Safford Stake located at 301 W. Catalina Dr. Safford, Arizona.
Interment to follow the Service at Thatcher Cemetery in Thatcher, Arizona.
Arrangements are cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.