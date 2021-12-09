Purchase Access

Elvia Samaniego, a resident of Safford, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Sandstone of Tucson. Elvia was 73.

Private family services for Elvia will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Elvia Samaniego as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

