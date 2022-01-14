On the morning of December 26th, 2021 Elvira D. Arroyos was called home. Elvira was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing in her Superior, AZ home where she resided with her husband Jose C. Arroyos for 56 years.
Elvira had an eldest daughter from a previous marriage, Catherine Alexander. Jose and Elvira had 3 kids together, Sandra Felix who is married to Rick Felix, Joey Arroyos who is married to Elizabeth Arroyos and Mari-Margaret Childers who is married to Randy Childers. All 3 children were raised in Superior, AZ and graduated from Superior High School.
Elvira enjoyed being a homemaker for her children. In 1980 when the Superior mines closed, Elvira went to work for Motorola for 10 years. After retiring from Motorola, Elvira went back to being a homemaker this time for her 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and was looking forward to having another 2 great grandchildren that are expected in 2022.
Elvira is survived by two sisters Angelina Ornelas, Edina DeLeon and one brother Rogelio DeLeon. She is preceded in death by her mother Maria D. Deleon and father Robert DeLeon, 2 brothers Ernest DeLeon and Robert DeLeon, and 1 sister Margie DeLeon.
Elvira was full of love and happiness and will be greatly missed. Services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 beginning with Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at St Rose of Lima Parish, Safford, AZ. She will be laid to rest at Graham County Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Elvira Arroyos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.