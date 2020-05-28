Emilia Lozano Zukowski
Emilia Lozano Zukowski, formerly of Thatcher and currently of Garden Grove, California, entered into eternal rest Sunday evening, May 17, 2020, at her residence, following a brief illness. Emilia was 90.
Funeral services for Emilia will be conducted Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.” Committal will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.