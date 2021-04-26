Emily Kathryn Fry LeBaron passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021 at the Haven of Safford nursing home, after a year-long battle with breast cancer. After many months of restricted visits due to COVID-19, her family was able to be with her on the day she passed.
Kathy was born on Sept. 13, 1952 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to Thomas A. Scott and Charlene (Jere) Jarvis Scott. The family moved to Thatcher several years later where she spent her childhood and attended Thatcher Schools and Eastern Arizona College.
Kathy was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to render service to anyone in need. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly as evidenced by their many pictures in her home. Kathy was very headstrong, but had a loving heart which was witnessed by those close to her and those whom she had just met.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother Jere, her father Thomas, brother Thomas, sister Marilyn and her son Doug Fry Jr.
She is survived by her brother Gary (Dee) Scott, her children Mary Fry, Hyrum (Val) Fry, Sam (Rachel) Fry and 8 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Church Street Chapel located at 3610 W. Church Street in Thatcher.
