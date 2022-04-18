Enedina Delgado Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Enedina DelgadoEnedina Delgado, a longtime resident of Clifton, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning, April 17, 2022, at her residence, while her family was keeping vigil at her bedside. She was 95.A Mass of Christian Burial for Enedina is currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Enedina Delgado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Enedina Delgado Condolence Vigil Eternal Rest Burial Funeral Home Bedside Arrangement Load comments Most Popular Racers prepping for Clifton Hill Climb Easter's story: 'He is not here; he has risen, just as he said' It's back! Pioneer Days returns in July Availability, rent costs pose issues for Graham County residents Real Estate Transactions - Graham County Missing Safford girl found in South Carolina Attorneys want education lawsuit tossed out Safford grad qualifies in javelin at PCC Donation to help build soccer fields in Pima Travels with Two Sisters: Mine and mining throughout Arizona Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists