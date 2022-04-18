Enedina Delgado

Enedina Delgado, a longtime resident of Clifton, entered into eternal rest Sunday morning, April 17, 2022, at her residence, while her family was keeping vigil at her bedside. She was 95.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Enedina is currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

