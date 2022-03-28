Enrique ‘Henry’ Gonzales Lopez, long-time resident of Gila County, passed away on March 20, 2022, in Hayden, Arizona at the age of 68. Enrique was born on July 13, 1953, in Morenci, Arizona to Tomas Rodriguez Lopez & Rufina Gonzales Lopez along with siblings Damiana, Felipa, Manuel, and Ernesto.
Henry, as he was known by all, graduated from Duncan High School in 1971, and soon after began working for Asarco in Hayden, Arizona at the copper mine.
On February 16, 1974, Henry married Maria Viviana Villa at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Duncan, Arizona. The happy couple was blessed with three children; Christopher Villa, Maria Anna, and Enrique Tomas.
Henry enjoyed watching the Bulldogs (his team) play slow-pitch baseball, playing horseshoes, hunting, and fishing. He was a 20 plus year council member for the town of Hayden, and a volunteer fireman in Hayden for over 15 years. He was a man who always greeted life with a smile, a man who led without words, just by his actions.
He is survived by his loving spouse Maria Viviana, his children Christopher V. Lopez Sr., Maria Anna Lopez, Enrique Tomas (Jennifer) Lopez, his siblings Felipa Sublasky, Manuel (Irene) Lopez, and Ernesto (Dolores) Lopez. Five grandchildren; Christopher Jr, Steven Butler Jr, Gabriella Lopez, Matthew Armenta, and Aurelius Lopez.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents Tomas R. Lopez, Rufina G. Lopez, and his sister Damiana Lopez.
Services will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Duncan, Arizona on April 2, 2022, beginning with a viewing at 8:00 a.m., the Recitation of the Rosary at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Duncan Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
