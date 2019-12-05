Eoline Mauldin
Eoline Mauldin, or “E” as everyone knew her, was born June 6, 1950, in Safford. She was the second child of maternal twins born to James Fred DuBois Sr. and Shannon Kinsal. Unfortunately, Shannon passed away shortly after giving birth.
James later remarried Dorothy “Dottie” Dubois and she adopted the twin girls as her own.
Eoline was raised on the family ranch in Bonita. Eoline attended Bonita School and went to high school in Safford. She graduated with the class of 1969.
After high school, Eoline worked in the Bonita Store helping her family with its day-to-day operations. It was there, in Bonita, where she met the love of her life, Rick Mauldin. After a brief six-week courtship, Rick and Eoline ran off to Las Vegas and married Sept. 12, 1973. They were both faithfully married for the next 46 years.
Eoline and Rick eventually moved to Florence. Eoline worked in the Florence Drug Store and eventually went to work in the personnel department for the Department of Corrections.
While in Florence they had three kids. The family eventually moved to Joseph City, Flagstaff, and ended up in Queen Creek. Eoline retired from the Department of Corrections in 2002 to spend more time with her grandkids.
Eoline loved to travel and, with Rick in tow, they saw many places in Europe, Carribean, Bahamas and North America.
Eoline had a brief but valiant fight with cancer. She was called home to be with the lord, surrounded by loved ones Nov. 29, 2019, at the Hospice of the Valley Lund Home in Gilbert. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones and friends.
Eoline is preceded in death by: her father, James Fred Dubois Sr., of Bonita; and her mothers, Shannon Kinsal and Dorothy “Dottie” DuBois, of Bonita.
Eoline is survived by: her husband, Rick Mauldin, of Queen Creek; her children, Shannon Brehm (Robert), of Mankato, Minn., Michael Mauldin (Austyn), of Flagstaff, John Mauldin (Stacey), of San Tan Valley, and Shelly Mckinley (Sergio), of Queen Creek; her sister, Eleanor DuBois (Ron Lee), of Safford; her brother, Jim DuBuois (Kam), of Safford; as well as many nieces, nephews and eight grandchildren.
The family suggests donations in Eoline’s memory be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Funeral services for Eoline will be conducted Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s Chapel of the Valley. Concluding services will follow in the Bonita Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.
