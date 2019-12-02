Eoline Shannon Mauldin, 69, of Queen Creek and formerly of Bonita, entered into eternal rest Friday evening, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Hospice of the Valley Lund Home in Gilbert, following a courageous fight with cancer.
Funeral services for Eoline will be conducted Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s Chapel of the Valley. Concluding services will follow in the Bonita Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.
