Ernest LeRoy Dillman passed away June 29, 2021 in Thatcher following a lengthy battle with cancer. Ernest was born May 4, 1955 in Douglas, Arizona to Howard Ernest Dillman and Martha Evelyn Gifford.
Growing up Ernest attended school in Willcox, Bonita and Safford, graduating from Safford High School in 1973. He also attended Eastern Arizona College. On May 24, 1974 Ernest married his high school sweet heart and love of his life Nancy Catherine Whitmire in Bonita, Arizona. They had three sons, David, Daniel and Kevin.
For the last 30 years Ernest was employed at the mine in Morenci. He started with Phelps Dodge Corporation as a heavy duty mechanic then moving up to the position of maintenance planner with Freeport–McMoRan. Ernest retired in October 2020 after reaching his goal of 30 years of dedicated service.
Ernest enjoyed several interests including hunting, fishing, mechanics, guns, reloading and science fiction movies. He was well known for his witty sense of humor, being able to cheer people up and always being positive and remaining calm, no matter what the situation. He has been described as honest, upright, kind, strong willed, a man of integrity.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Martha.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Nancy Catherine, fondly known as “Cathy”. His sons, David (Heather), Daniel (Melissa) and children Bella, Braydon, David, Andrew, Alicia, Adrianna and Chelsea. Kevin (Kelly), children Jayden and Samantha. His sisters, Ruth Foy and Mary Dillman. Also, Brothers-in-law, Wayne (Wilma) Whitmire, John (Kathy) Whitmire, sister-in-law Margie Whitmire, many nephews and nieces.
Services for Ernest will be held at 2 pm, Saturday July 10, 2021 at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 East Main Street in Safford, Arizona.
