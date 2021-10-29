Erwin “Dean” Martineau was born to Elizabeth Hardy and Lloyd Martineau on Feb. 23, 1952, in Mesa, Arizona. After fighting and winning a long battle with cancer he succumbed to pneumonia, passing on Oct. 16, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth, Lloyd, and his brother, Dan Martineau.
Dean was a master of many trades, farmer, certified diesel mechanic, welder, heavy duty equipment operator, and electrician. He worked on natural gas pumping stations, hydro power plant, and Superintendent building SX-EW plants and major power generation stations throughout Arizona.
1993 began LOGCAP (Logistic Support power generation) in Somalia, Haiti, Iraq, and Afghanistan, putting his life on the line serving our military. He helped build embassies in the countries of: China, Ethiopia, UAE, Liberia, Benin, Senegal, Indonesia, and Honduras. Sharing his knowledge and abilities by Teaching TCN’s (Third Country Nationals) and many locals, his legacy will live on forever.
Dean is survived by: his wife, Crystal Lilly; son, Oren; daughters, Bear and Valencia Lilly-Martineau; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Karen); sister-in-law, Jane (Dan); sisters, Dian, Sharon, Pat, Pam; kids from first marriage, Bonnie, Jeff, Kasey; numerous nieces and nephews; special cousin, Ken Burrell; and finally, grand-pup Maleficent.
Graveside services were conducted Oct. 22, 2021, at the Lebanon Cemetery, Safford Arizona. Celebration of life will be held via internet/in person, at a later date. (To be announced.)