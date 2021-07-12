Esperanza M. Holguin
Esperanza M. Holguin began her life journey on July 20, 1934 in Colonia Díaz, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was called by our Lord to her Eternal Home on June 23, 2021.
Esperanza is survived by Inocente M. Holguin, her loving husband of 65 years, and their nine children: Sandra H. Jurado, Luis Holguin, Inocente Holguin Jr., Nora Othon, Cruz Holguin, Herman Holguin, Jaime Holguin, Elsa Garcia, and Martin Holguin. In addition, she is survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Esperanza was a woman of faith. She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish since 1960, a Cursillista, and a member of the Beneficio Propio. Despite all the trials and tribulations throughout her lifetime, she never lost her faith in God or her devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. On the contrary, all the challenges she encountered throughout her life only deepened her love of God and strengthened her faith. She was extremely grateful when God in his infinite mercy would answer her prayers. Her favorite prayer was: Donde hay fe, hay amor. Donde hay amor, hay paz. Donde hay paz está Dios. Y donde está Dios no falta nada. Esperanza firmly believed that flowers were for the living and it is with that thought in mind that her family would encourage you to make a contribution in her name to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in lieu of flowers.
The mailing address for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is: P.O. Box 147, Solomon, AZ 85551 Furthermore, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish would like to inform family and friends that COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the church will be strictly enforced. Because of limited seating capacity, a church pass will be required to enter Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for the services. In addition, masks will be required and temperatures will be taken prior to entering the church. Thank you for your cooperation.
A visitation service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Solomon, AZ from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary will follow at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Solomon, AZ at 10 a.m. with the Internment following directly after the funeral service at the Safford Cemetery.
Funeral services are cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.