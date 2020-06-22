Ethel Hewitt, entered into rest Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, at the Haven of Safford. She was 86.
Services for Ethel are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.
Delwin Tra Dixon, who was born Sept. 20, 1964, died March 23, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Martha Dixon, and sister, Tracie Dixon.
Services will be held at the Central Cemetery Saturday, June 27 at 9 a.m.