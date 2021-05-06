Eugene B. Molina, of Duncan, peacefully passed into eternity at the age of 85 on May 1, 2021. Eugene was born on March 20, 1936, to Eugenia and Alcario Molina in Virden, New Mexico.
He proudly served in the US Army and later went on to marry his childhood sweetheart, Ramona Molina in 1973. Eugene worked for Greenlee County for 33 years before retiring and focusing on his numerous projects and gardening. He was a lover of all things sweet, especially Oreos. He was a kind and generous man who impacted the lives of all that met him.
Eugene is survived by his siblings Virginia Morton, Frances Burrola and Antonio Burrola, his daughter Irma Szleszinski, grand-daughters Felicia and Bobbi, and great-grandson Ramses.
Rosary and services will be held on May 22, 2021, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Duncan.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.