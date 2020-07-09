Eugene Bingham, 91, of Safford passed away July 1, 2020. Eugene was born May 27, 1929 in Safford to Joseph Henry & Lula Jane Platt Bingham.
Gene lived all of his life in Safford. He graduated from Safford High in 1947. He married Joan Richards in the Mesa AZ Temple on January 10, 1950.
He was a sausage maker by trade and worked at The Safford Packing Company for many years. He retired as a salesman for Gila Candy & Tobacco in 1996.
Gene was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities including ward executive secretary and High Council. The calling he enjoyed most was serving 7 years in the Mesa AZ Temple and 2 years in the Gila Valley Temple. Gene is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Richards Bingham, sons: Forrest Craig (Candace), Justin Eugene (Leslie), daughters: Laura Bourgeous (David), Andrea Buckley, Bernice Christensen (Davis), 20 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Lula Bingham, daughter-in-law Kathryn Bingham, brothers: Bernard Nelson, J Ruel Bingham, sisters: Jeannette Nelson, Claudia Dillman, Nadine Johnson (twin sister), Pearl Weech, Valeria Cluff, and Donna Crandall.
Services for Eugene will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. with Bishop LaMont Whetten officiating. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.