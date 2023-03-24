Eugene (Gene) S. Rivers, 84 of Crescent City, CA passed away on March 16, 2023. He was born in Plattsburgh, NY on July 30, 1938. He attended Plattsburg High School and was active in baseball and football. Gene enlisted in the US Navy in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1960 and spent two more years in the active reserves. He also received medals for his active service. Gene was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He worked for the US Postal Service at the Plattsburgh NY Post Office. While at the Plattsburgh office, he introduced ideas on how to speed up the moving of mail from the dispatch area he was working, into the sorting areas without causing any injury or hard lifting to other postal employees.

