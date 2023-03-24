Eugene (Gene) S. Rivers, 84 of Crescent City, CA passed away on March 16, 2023. He was born in Plattsburgh, NY on July 30, 1938. He attended Plattsburg High School and was active in baseball and football. Gene enlisted in the US Navy in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1960 and spent two more years in the active reserves. He also received medals for his active service. Gene was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He worked for the US Postal Service at the Plattsburgh NY Post Office. While at the Plattsburgh office, he introduced ideas on how to speed up the moving of mail from the dispatch area he was working, into the sorting areas without causing any injury or hard lifting to other postal employees.
Gene moved to Arizona for family health reasons. He worked for the Department of Corrections in Arizona and reached the rank of Sergeant. Gene became the first training sergeant at Fort Grant Training Center and helped to formulate their first training manual. He also worked at other prisons in Arizona. Gene also worked for Camp Trails in Safford, AZ as a warehouse manager, where he injured his left shoulder.
He moved to Bakersfield, CA and worked in the oil fields where he received a back injury. Gene then moved to Crescent City, CA and did serve God by serving others. He had been a church volunteer and parish member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for many years. Gene was a member of the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus. He also helped through the years at St. Joseph’s with choirs and prayer groups.
Gene is survived by his two children Tim and Randy and 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister June of Delaware and a brother in Las Vegas. He also has other relatives living in the Plattsburgh and Schenectady, NY areas. Gene has one niece Helen Martineau, in the Plattsburgh area that he is extremely proud of and wishes to thank her for all her help. He was preceded by his daughter Vicki.
He did attend college in Thatcher, AZ and also in Florence, AZ. Gene also attended Bakersfield College in Bakersfield, CA and took extension courses from Flagstaff University in Arizona. He had a GPA of 4.0 while attending these schools.
Gene also said he had one thing left to say, it would be this on his gravestone: Here lies a “dog” who was “kicked” too many times.
A Rosary and Mass were held in Eugene’s honor with burial following at the Del Norte Veterans Cemetery in Crescent City.
