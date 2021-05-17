Eugenia & Ponciano Venegas
Eugenia Cecilia Jaworski Venegas 12/03/39 — 7/27/20. Born in Erie, PA. A graduate of Mercyhurst College.
Retired cytopathologist. Enjoyed reading and crossroad puzzles.
Ponciano (Rocky) Franco Venegas 08/07/35 — 04/11/21. Born in Duncan, AZ. Graduate of Ft. Thomas High School. Served 9 years in the Air Force.
Retired printer, jr. lobbyist Baltimore MD. Enjoyed physical fitness, health and wellness and writing in his spare time.
Survived by: John Andrew Venegas (son), Maria Theresa Venegas (daughter) and grandsons Mitchell, Andrew and Stephen Feigley.
Sisters: Angelina DelBosque, Dominga Morales, Lydia Treacy, Juanita Ong and Sylvia Jimenez.
Brothers: Manuel Venegas and Jimmy Venegas
Together in holy matrimony for 57 years and both enjoyed dancing, multi cultural events and various live performances.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Eugenia and Ponciano was celebrated Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal followed in the Safford Cemetery.
A Rosary and prayers were offered Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.