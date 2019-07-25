Eunice H. Whetten, 96, of Thatcher, entered into life eternal Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services for Eunice are currently pending for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center. Complete date and times of all services will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Danny Koreen, 72, of Safford, entered into rest Saturday morning, July 20, 2019.
Private family services for Danny will be conducted at a later date.
