Eunice Hancock Whetten
Eunice Hancock Whetten, a lifelong resident of Thatcher, was taken home by her husband, Melvin J Whetten, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her residence, with her loving family surrounding her. Eunice was 96.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Rustin Warren; and husband, Melvin J Whetten.
She has one surviving sister, Clara Hancock Nelson; and seven children: Dennis Melvin and his wife, Christine Hone; Eulynn and her husband, Roger Wayne Williams; Marlin Isaac and his wife; Jeanette Hendrickson; Dwight Clarence and his wife, Marla Ruth Pendleton; Rhelda and her husband, Gary Gene Crockett; Lendon James and his wife, Lori Solomon; and LaMont Hancock and his wife, Penny Sue Carter. She has 47 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Eunice was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved singing and often sang with her sisters. She sang in the “Messiah” many years and loved every minute.
She never knew a stranger; she simply loved people. Eunice leaves a lasting legacy of love, faith and music to the entire Gila Valley.
Funeral services for Eunice will be conducted Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by Bishop Jeff Jorgensen, of the Thatcher Second Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Relief Society Room.
