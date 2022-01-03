Eva Lee Bell Nuttall
Eva Lee Bell Nuttall passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was 76 years old. Eva Lee Bell was born on Mar. 6, 1945, in Los Angeles California to Cecil Albert Bell and Gema Palmer. She already had a big sister Carolyn and later she had a younger sister, Susan. Eva Lee lived all of her life in Safford with her mom, sisters and step father Woody Gordon. She attended Safford schools except for one year in California. She married her high school sweetheart, Brooks Nuttall on Dec. 18, 1961. Together, they were blessed with four children, Crystal, “Bud”, Cheryl and Carey Jo. Brooks and Eva Lee were able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on December 18, 2021.
Eva Lee had a fun sense of humor, always finding things that made her laugh and others along with her. She was very talented and not afraid to take on any task, learning as she went. She was a wonderful seamstress and made most of her girls dance costumes for dance recitals at her sister in law Jeanne’s studio. Eva Lee loved to cook for her family and her family loved it. She made the best bread which everyone loved! She spoiled her family with her delicious food she would make for them. On this past Thanksgiving they all went around the room naming their favorite dishes over the years.
Her grandchildren adored her and loved to see her often.
Her daughter Cheryl wrote this:
“I’ve worked in healthcare 29 years mostly with the elderly. I can honestly say my Mom was the very best patient I ever worked with! She listened, as long as we gave reasons she could understand. She made jokes throughout with such perfect timing! She left us all rolling many times with her crazy sense of humor providing laughter through the tears; despite the pain of knowing her days with us were limited! She brought our fractured imperfect family together. She definitely had a dream team behind her with everyone working for the same cause of keeping her comfortable, happy and Loved! One day when she was missing her son in-law Josh, she asked my sister “ Carey take my picture and send it to Josh” From the other room I could hear my sister accusing her of trying to look all sexy showing her leg off! So many precious moments in such little time captured! My dad honored my Mom to the end. Such love and care given each & every day. My sister Carey a warrior of so much strength from day one to the end keeping us all organized and gave the best of care, her son Hunter and husband Josh helped doing anything and everything that was needed! My brother Bud who spoiled her with Cherry Cheesecake and his daily visits lifting her spirit like no other. My aunt Sue who called and visited and lifted her spirits regularly as well! All those who visited and called each and every one of you were so precious to her! Her Grandchildren all visited, called, texted and made her feel so loved and appreciated! Mom truly did not know the light she brought to this world but near the end she said “ God was so good to show me all this, all the Love you guys have for me!” She was childlike in her realization of that. She indeed was a one of a kind special person! FLY with the Angels Mama. I will miss you and Love you forever!”
Eva Lee is survived by her husband, Brooks Nuttall, children Crystal Lee (Dave) Martin, Clayton Brooks ‘Bud’(Rene) Nuttall, Cheryl Lynn (Bruce) Smith, Carey Jo (Josh) Brown; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Also, her sister Susan (Paul) Cluff.
She is preceded in death by her father Cecil Albert Bell, her mother Gema Gordon, step father Woody Gordon and sister Carolyn Hanna.
At her request, no funeral arrangements will be held.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.