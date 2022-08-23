Eva Lou Warner, age 93, passed away August 13, 2022 at her home in Thatcher, Arizona with loved ones around her.
Eva Lou was born in Thatcher on November 29, 1928 to Lan and Grace Allen, the second of five children. After graduating from Thatcher High School she married her high school sweetheart, Riley Elden Warner, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 10, 1946. Six children were born to them between 1948 and 1957. After rearing their family, the couple returned to Thatcher in 1983 so Eva Lou could care for her mother.
Eva Lou lived a life of service. She was an expert seamstress, sewing countless items of clothing for her children and grandchildren. She crocheted potholders for many in this community. She kept a clean, orderly house and whistled while she worked.
Eva Lou served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including as an ordinance worker in the Mesa Temple. She was a tremendous influence for good in the lives of many.
She slipped through the veil to join her husband, parents, brothers Lee and Seth Allen, and her son, Michael. She left behind three sons and two daughters: Anna, Alan (Kathi) Warner, Brian (Luraly) Warner, Kathy (Hank) Hoeft, and Bruce Warner; 28 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Phyllis Thompson and Loann Leonard.
Funeral services will be held at the Temple View Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5291 West Highway 70, Central, AZ on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. with interment following in the Thatcher cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the Temple View Chapel on Thursday, August 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
