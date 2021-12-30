Evelyn Allen Hughes passed away at her home in Artesia, Arizona on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the age of 95. Evelyn was born on Aug. 2, 1926, in Home Gardens, California to Marcus D and Georgia Haws Allen. She joined her older sister, Georgina, and over the years the family grew to include Ileen, Barbara, Marcus, and DVon, all of whom are deceased.
The young family lived in South Gate, California until Evelyn was eight years old at which time they moved to the Gila Valley living in Thatcher where Evelyn graduated from Thatcher High School. Evelyn married Jesse Darrus Hughes in the Mesa Arizona Temple on Oct. 28, 1943. This union was blessed with eight children.
While a young mother, she became involved in a local book club, a homemaking club, and served as PTA President. Later she was a volunteer with the Mt. Graham Hospital Auxiliary. She was a student at Eastern Arizona College several times throughout the years enjoying English classes and Art classes. At the age of about 44, she was the catcher on EAC girls’ softball team (a sport she participated in even at the age of 65).
Evelyn served as Graham County Treasurer for 16 years (1973-1988) choosing not to run for reelection once again but to retire thus being able to do more traveling. She and Darrus enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and parts of Canada. One of her favorite places to go was the ocean. She was always ready to go with anyone, any time. She appreciated the beautiful country as they traveled those many years.
For over 40 years, she enjoyed the annual Hughes Reunion (Jess & Evelyn family). She hiked, participated in obstacle courses, sack races, and many other reunion activities. In her later years, she insisted on sleeping on a mattress in the back of Sally’s pickup truck, so she could enjoy the star-filled sky as she fell asleep.
As a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in various capacities: Junior Sunday School coordinator, Mutual Improvement Association/Young Women, chorister, Singing Mothers’ Choir, and at The Gila Valley Temple. She has a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and strived to follow His example in all that she did throughout her life.
Evelyn’s family includes the following: her spouse, Jesse Darrus Hughes (deceased); children: Lynn (Gene Goostree, deceased), Sally, Marsha (Orlando W. McBride), Jess (Suzi), John (deceased) (Nam-Thi), Debra (deceased), Jim (Glenda), and Jason (Jo); 32 grandchildren, 119 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn’s family treasures her legacy of a life well-lived.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mt Graham Chapel beginning at 11:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. with interment in the Thatcher Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 e. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.