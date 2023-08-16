With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Evelyn Davison (nee Bevers), born July 2, 1927, in Justiceburg, Texas. A loving mother, compassionate friend, and thoughtful soul, Evelyn departed from us on August 14, 2023, at the age of 96. She resided in Safford, Arizona for 52 years, where her generosity and warmth touched countless lives.
Evelyn was a spirited woman, known to her family as "Sarge" during family reunions. She worked in retail sales, contributing her vibrant energy to the mercantile business. When not working, Evelyn could often be found tending to her yard with meticulous care, or at the bowling alley, where her competitive spirit shone. However, her greatest achievement and source of pride were her beloved grandchildren. Evelyn's family was her world, and she was the glue that held them together. To quote Maya Angelou, "I sustain myself with the love of family."
Evelyn is survived by her cherished daughter, Jesse (David) Richardson, and her devoted son, Sam (Debbie) Dorman, 6 grandchildren, 16 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Desmoiselle "Dezzie" Bevers, her brothers Spence, Herbert, Hershal, Albert, Sam Jr., and David Franklin, and her husbands, Marvin Dorman and Eugene Davison.
A viewing will be held at McDougal Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 East Main Street, Safford, Arizona, 85546 on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 8:00 am MST, followed by the funeral service at 9:00 am MST. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Safford Cemetery, 400 Discovery Park Boulevard, Safford, Arizona, 85546, at 11:00 am MST.
We invite you to share your memories of Evelyn, to celebrate her life and the love she spread. Please upload photos and leave your heartfelt memories on her memorial page. Evelyn's life was a testament to the power of love, and she lives on in the hearts of those she touched. Let's remember and cherish the times we shared with our beloved Evelyn.
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Davison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
