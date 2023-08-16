Evelyn Davison

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Evelyn Davison (nee Bevers), born July 2, 1927, in Justiceburg, Texas. A loving mother, compassionate friend, and thoughtful soul, Evelyn departed from us on August 14, 2023, at the age of 96. She resided in Safford, Arizona for 52 years, where her generosity and warmth touched countless lives.

Evelyn was a spirited woman, known to her family as "Sarge" during family reunions. She worked in retail sales, contributing her vibrant energy to the mercantile business. When not working, Evelyn could often be found tending to her yard with meticulous care, or at the bowling alley, where her competitive spirit shone. However, her greatest achievement and source of pride were her beloved grandchildren. Evelyn's family was her world, and she was the glue that held them together. To quote Maya Angelou, "I sustain myself with the love of family."

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Davison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments