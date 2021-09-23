Evelyn Mary Terresa Nelson Sep 23, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn Mary Terresa Nelson, of Safford, entered into heavenly rest, early Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. She was 94.Services for Evelyn are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Condolence Evelyn Mary Arrangement Funeral Home Date Graham Regional Medical Center Rest Load comments Most Popular DPS working fatal crash on U.S. 191 Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation Mixed up names lead to criminal damage citation Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Man who impersonated an officer facing prison time Thatcher's Friday game against Douglas canceled City of Safford bringing on civil engineer as utilities director AG's office investigating possible fraud in Duncan Redistricting Commission releases first draft map Feds mandating Colorado River water cuts, Pinal County to suffer greatly Sign up for our email newsletters