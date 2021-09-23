Evelyn Mary Terresa Nelson, of Safford, entered into heavenly rest, early Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. She was 94.

Services for Evelyn are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

