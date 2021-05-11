Father Robert Burton Badger, 47, passed away unexpectedly in his parish home in Flora Vista, New Mexico on 5 May 2021, where he was serving as pastoral administrator at St. Joseph Parish in Aztec and Holy Trinity Parish in Flora Vista.
Fr. Badger was born 10 July 1973 in Safford, Arizona to Robert Burton Badger Sr. and Elynn Peterson Badger. Fr. Badger grew up in St. Johns, Arizona and was an example of intelligence, humor, faith, and courage to his seven younger siblings. From an early age, Fr. Badger took an interest in music, languages, history, culture, and of course religion. He was an accomplished pianist and organist, and was a seasoned world traveler where he put his knowledge of world languages and culture to good use.
Although raised in a family of devout members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Fr. Badger felt drawn to the Catholic faith and was baptized into the Church on 10 April 1993 at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City, Utah. After feeling the call and desire to become a priest, Fr. Badger studied at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo, California, and the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio where he earned a Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Sacred Theology, and a Master of Divinity. After many years of dedicated study, Fr. Badger was ordained a priest on 4 June 2016 by Bishop James S. Wall. Fr. Badger spent the remaining years of his life serving throughout the Diocese of Gallup. One of his greatest joys was the camaraderie and brotherhood of his fellow seminarians and priests. He treasured these relationships, and found some of his greatest friends through service in the Church.
Fr. Badger is survived by his parents--Robert and Elynn--seven siblings and their spouses--Jennifer, Christine (Jeremy), James (Megan), Kimberly (Emmett), Lynnette, Paul (Carrie), & Kelly (Rick)--and 21 nieces and nephews--Emily, Thomas, Brooke, Caleb, Hyrum, Joshua, Benjamin, Michael, Jill, Timothy, Abraham, Henry, Leah, Rodney, Corwin, Spencer, Dallin, Katelynn, Claire, Taylor, and Brody. Fr. Badger is preceded in death by sister Julie and grandparents Bill and Maurine Badger and Theo and Imogene Peterson, as well as many beloved parishioners.
The Badger family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the years of love and support shown to Fr. Badger by the administrators, colleagues, and parishioners of the Diocese of Gallup as well as of the seminaries that he attended. The support of these wonderful individuals gave Fr. Badger the opportunity to dedicate his life to the service of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for which we are eternally grateful.
Both services will be streamed live at https://dioceseofgallup.org/
Services will include vespers on Friday, 14 May 2021 at 7 p.m. and the funeral mass will be held on Saturday, 15 May 2021 at 11 a.m. Both services will take place at the Sacred Heart Cathedral (415 E. Green Ave.) in Gallup, New Mexico where Fr. Badger was ordained to the Holy Priesthood. Bishop James S. Wall, of the Diocese of Gallup will officiate the services. Following the funeral services, Fr. Badger will be interred at the Sunset Cemetery in Gallup. Arrangements have been managed by the Cope Memorial Mortuary of Farmington, New Mexico.