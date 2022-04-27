Florence Ann Griffin, October 10, 1930 to April 5, 2022.
Ann was born in Rockland Maine, daughter of fisherman, (later captain of Kay Jewelers yacht) and wife Beatrice, a nurse who passed away when Ann was 10. She had 2 sisters both who had passed before her.
Ann met and married her husband Walter Allen Griffin Sr. in Rockland Maine. Walter joined the Navy and retired as Chief Petty Officer 22 years later. They had three children.
Ann was promoted from a Manager of Tupperware in the early 60s in Virginia Beach, Virginia, then to a distributor in Ocala Florida in the early 70’s. Walt retired and joined Ann’s business “Lancer Sales” where she oversaw 20 managers and hundreds of dealers in over 12 county’s for 15 years.
From there they moved to Tampa where Walt became a Pastor in the Foursquare denomination and sometime later they pioneered The Triumphant Life Foursquare Church in Tampa Florida.
Later they retired again and moved to Mesa Az., then on to Safford Az, where Walt passed a year later. She lived here 15 years and called 1st Baptist Church of Safford her church home.
Ann loved people, and was a giver, she gave to Gods causes and to many in need quietly, her great joy. She would give away her earrings to anyone who said they liked them.
Ann is survived by her children Nancy Aungst, Walt Griffin Jr. and Dee Griffin her grandson Abel Aungst her great-grandchildren Isaiah, Elijah, Alazja and Kayla.
Above all, Ann loved and lived for Jesus Christ, her savior whom she passed into the arms of, to a new life, leaving behind old age, and pain, peacefully in her sleep in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Ann’s memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Safford on May 21st at 11:00AM
