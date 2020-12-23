Floyd I. Jones, 82, of Safford, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, AZ. He was born on March 4, 1938 in Del Rio, Texas to Innis Edward Jones and Glenna Alice Nuttall Jones and had two siblings; brother Don and sister Marva.
Floyd attended Bisbee High School and graduated in 1958, and later married Jo Ellen Alexander. They were blessed with three children; William, Dennis and Jon. He began working as a heavy duty mechanic in the mining industry. When he wasn't working, he could be found with his motorcycle. He had a true passion for riding motorcycles and anything having to do with them. Floyd enjoyed attending motorcycle rallies, and was also an avid coin collector. He belonged to Boy Scouts of America, and enjoyed working with the young men. Later on in years, he earned his "Varsity Scout Coach of the Year" award.
He is survived by his children William (Janeen) Jones, Dennis (Jodi) Jones, his daughter-in-law Carrie, his brother Don (Candice) Jones, his sister Marva Dean (Howard) Russell, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Innis and Glenna Jones, his wife Jo Ellen and his son Jon Jones .
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Safford Cemetery with Bishop Floyd Nuttall conducting.
