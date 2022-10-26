Heaven Gained an Angel............Frances "Kika" Parra Casillas passed away peacefully with family around her at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on October 19, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born to her loving parents Pete & Maria Parra on May 6, 1934.
Frances met the love of her life Joe Casillas and they were married on February 28, 1954 in Deming New Mexico. From their loving union they raised 7 children, Joe, Sylvia, Mariano, David, Christina, Patsy & Ruben. She was a devoted mother & homemaker. She loved & enjoyed life.
Frances is survived by her children Joe (Josie) Casillas, Sylvia (David) Garrobo, Mariano Casillas, David Casillas, Christina Bruce, Patsy Steed & Ruben (Rosa) Casillas. Siblings, Pete, Maria, Linda, Johnny, Virginia & Stella, 26 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, devoted friends and her loving extended family.
She is preceded in death by her adored parents, Pete & Maria Parra, her loving husband Joe Casillas, her brothers Luis Parra & Domingo Parra & Gloria Rios.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
