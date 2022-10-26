Frances "Kika" Parra Casillas

Heaven Gained an Angel............Frances "Kika" Parra Casillas passed away peacefully with family around her at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on October 19, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born to her loving parents Pete & Maria Parra on May 6, 1934.

Frances met the love of her life Joe Casillas and they were married on February 28, 1954 in Deming New Mexico. From their loving union they raised 7 children, Joe, Sylvia, Mariano, David, Christina, Patsy & Ruben. She was a devoted mother & homemaker. She loved & enjoyed life.

